Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

