Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,815 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

