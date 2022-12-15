Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Down 8.9%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.83. 20,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 301,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $409.71 million, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.