Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Down 8.9%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.83. 20,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 301,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $409.71 million, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

