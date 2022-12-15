National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 7% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

