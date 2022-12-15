Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 187,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,627,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.
Bilibili Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
