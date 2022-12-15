Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 187,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,627,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

