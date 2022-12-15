BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 7.3% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $178.83. 39,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 824,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

