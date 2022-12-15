MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.33. 13,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

