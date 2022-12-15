MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.33. 13,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.
MaxLinear Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
