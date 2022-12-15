Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 7.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 24,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 630,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

