Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Up 11.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 3,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

