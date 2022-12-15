Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 200,451 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $14.99.
Several brokerages have recently commented on STER. Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
