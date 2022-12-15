Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 610,206 shares.The stock last traded at $30.15 and had previously closed at $28.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 178.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

