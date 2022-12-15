Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 36,862 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $77.37.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,496,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 155,050 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

