Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,699 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $562.29 million, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 5.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,723,000 after buying an additional 300,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

