Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 250,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,007,607 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

