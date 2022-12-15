iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 950,579 shares.The stock last traded at $34.36 and had previously closed at $33.82.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 557,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

