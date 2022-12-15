Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 684,762 shares.The stock last traded at $11.49 and had previously closed at $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.