ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Large Volume Increase

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 434,683 shares.The stock last traded at $46.49 and had previously closed at $46.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

