Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Cintas stock opened at $459.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.36 and its 200-day moving average is $410.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

