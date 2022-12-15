Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 19,559 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.49.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

