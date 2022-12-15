Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 496 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 72,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 33.2% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 481.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $261.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

