Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

