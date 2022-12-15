Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Acquires $119,400.00 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

