Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Acquires $119,400.00 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
See Also
