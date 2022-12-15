Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

UVSP stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.