Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,434 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 865,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 104,606 shares during the period.

KYN stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

