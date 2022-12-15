Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,500 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 14.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MXL opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $285.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

