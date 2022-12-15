Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after buying an additional 231,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

