Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

