B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

IWY opened at $128.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

