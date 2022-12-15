2,600 Shares in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Red Violet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Price Performance

RDVT stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $343.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

