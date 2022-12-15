Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 11,368 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Liquidity Services

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.