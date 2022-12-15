Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

