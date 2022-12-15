B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,593 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

