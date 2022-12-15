Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Buys 55,250 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02.
RLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
