Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Buys 55,250 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

