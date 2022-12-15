Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

