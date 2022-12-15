Michael J. Gerdin Buys 7,475 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

