Michael J. Gerdin Buys 7,475 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Heartland Express Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.