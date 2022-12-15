Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Michael Bruce Campbell Sells 28,600 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at C$76,572.65.

Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$74.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

