Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Michael Bruce Campbell Sells 28,600 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at C$76,572.65.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$74.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.