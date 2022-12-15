Neil Chatfield Acquires 4,000 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$33.81 ($22.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,228.00 ($91,370.27).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.