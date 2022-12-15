CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $149,526.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35.

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 600,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

