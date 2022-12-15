Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Decreases By 34.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance
Shares of SRMX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Saddle Ranch Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
