Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Decreases By 34.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance

Shares of SRMX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Saddle Ranch Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.