TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

About TaskUs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

