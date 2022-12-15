Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
About Swire Pacific
