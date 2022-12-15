Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

