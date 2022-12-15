Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBABF. DNB Markets raised shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TBABF stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

