Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 42,876 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $50,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $711.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

