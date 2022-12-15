NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.32.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.