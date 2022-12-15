Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

