Insider Buying: Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CFO Acquires 59,230 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 59,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benson Hill Price Performance

NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.46. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 355,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Benson Hill Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

