PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $51,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.14.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

