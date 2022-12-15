Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.