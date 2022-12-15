Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
