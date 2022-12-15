Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $48,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 739.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

