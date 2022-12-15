Wells Fargo & Company Increases New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $51.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

